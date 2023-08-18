Pier Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,965 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,395,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,768,000 after buying an additional 165,347 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,850,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after buying an additional 264,411 shares during the period.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.37. 428,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,574. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.32.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

