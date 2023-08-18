Pier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 615,939 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 615,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Roivant Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $2,092,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 50,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,830,772 shares of company stock worth $137,658,006 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,052. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

