Pier Capital LLC Has $10.44 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health accounts for 1.6% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,303.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $1,904,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,704.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,904,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,704.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 384,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.41. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

