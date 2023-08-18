Pier Capital LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up about 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Repligen worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Repligen by 58.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Down 2.2 %

RGEN stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,209. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $241.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.