Pier Capital LLC Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,338 shares during the period. Allegro MicroSystems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 284,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,341. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

