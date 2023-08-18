Pier Capital LLC Increases Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 20.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4,900.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $20.86. 85,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,558. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 9.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,501.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $211,585. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

