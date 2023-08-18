Pier Capital LLC Purchases 134,190 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,190 shares during the period. Privia Health Group accounts for about 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Privia Health Group worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 171.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,751. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 5,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $126,375.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,656,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,473,891.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $296,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,661,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,373,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 5,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $126,375.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,656,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,473,891.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,676 shares of company stock valued at $12,665,768. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

