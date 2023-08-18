Pier Capital LLC Sells 127,638 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,638 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,078.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 338,963 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after purchasing an additional 314,734 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 591,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $130,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

