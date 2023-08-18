Pier Capital LLC Sells 188,415 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,415 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.57% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,019.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 479,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,702. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 100.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

