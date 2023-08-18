Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.16% of AZEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in AZEK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AZEK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

AZEK Stock Up 0.3 %

AZEK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.23. 1,026,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,369. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,139,525. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

