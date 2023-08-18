Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.96

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 5914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Pigeon Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

