Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,267. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $100.38.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

