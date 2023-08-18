Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Pioneer Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance

PNBI remained flat at $20.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Pioneer Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

