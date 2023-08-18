Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Pioneer Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance
PNBI remained flat at $20.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Pioneer Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $27.25.
About Pioneer Bankshares
