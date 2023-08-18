Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $269.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $224.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.80.

PXD stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.89. The company had a trading volume of 251,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

