Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.80.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.86. 1,254,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,028,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $627,395,000 after purchasing an additional 474,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

