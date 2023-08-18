Piper Sandler Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $53.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.66.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $55.31. 6,078,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,599,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,364 shares of company stock worth $1,586,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.