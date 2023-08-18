Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

