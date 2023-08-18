Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.64

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 2020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The company has a market cap of C$164.41 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

