PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

PLDT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PHI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 25,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,143. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. PLDT has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLDT

PLDT Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

