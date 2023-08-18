PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of PHI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 25,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,143. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. PLDT has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
