Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.01 and last traded at $17.02. 144,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 844,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLRX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,263,401.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,275.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 141.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,692 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after acquiring an additional 627,943 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 259,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,106,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 900,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

