Polymath 24-Hour Volume Tops $48,275.61 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $110.67 million and approximately $48,275.61 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00247546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014976 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

