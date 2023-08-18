PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.56. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

