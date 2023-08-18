PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $406.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.56. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
