Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Down 2.0 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.