PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of PPL worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 186.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 31.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,004 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,890,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

PPL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPL opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

