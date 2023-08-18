PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRA Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 586,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,448. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $771.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.23.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Group will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 4,535.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

