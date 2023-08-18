Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.88.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 23,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,909. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.43.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $316.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.03 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

