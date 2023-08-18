Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM) Insider Sells £4,005,200,000 in Stock

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) insider George Greville Roach sold 85,000,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($59.77), for a total value of £4,005,200,000 ($5,080,806,799.44).

George Greville Roach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, George Greville Roach sold 75,000,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,236 ($66.42), for a total value of £3,927,000,000 ($4,981,605,987.57).

On Friday, July 28th, George Greville Roach sold 67,500,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,040 ($51.25), for a total value of £2,727,000,000 ($3,459,342,889.76).

On Monday, July 31st, George Greville Roach sold 12,500,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.74), for a total value of £500,000,000 ($634,276,290.75).

On Wednesday, August 2nd, George Greville Roach sold 50,000,000 shares of Premier African Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,050 ($51.38), for a total value of £2,025,000,000 ($2,568,818,977.55).

Shares of LON:PREM traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.43 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 763,664,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,376,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £98.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. Premier African Minerals Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

