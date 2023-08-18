Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Premier by 73.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 368.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 652,696 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Premier by 105.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after buying an additional 591,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,098,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
