Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.7% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.52. 1,680,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.70 and a 200 day moving average of $303.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $332.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.59.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

