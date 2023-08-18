Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 112,870 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,642. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

