Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $36.32 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 610,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,316,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,204,000 after buying an additional 273,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after buying an additional 1,556,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,941,000 after acquiring an additional 641,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 974,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,085. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

