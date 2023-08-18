Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $40.25 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,579,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.88. 987,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,938. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

