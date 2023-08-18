Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $53.05 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 729,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,050,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,835,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 1,396,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,843 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

