Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $62.26 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 328,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,264,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average is $194.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

