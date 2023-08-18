Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 284,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,074,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

