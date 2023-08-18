Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 602,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,206,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.23. 2,281,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,011. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

