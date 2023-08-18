Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.13.

PGR traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $134.26. 1,110,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,525. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. Progressive has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

