PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.38. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,924 shares trading hands.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 671,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 383,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

