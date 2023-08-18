PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.38. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,924 shares trading hands.
PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group
PropertyGuru Group Company Profile
PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PropertyGuru Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.