Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after buying an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,251,000 after purchasing an additional 645,598 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,085,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.82.

Entergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $122.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

