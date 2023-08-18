Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $11,415,340,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.94. 1,278,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

