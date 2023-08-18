Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 38.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 156,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $739,585,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 21,302,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,322,848. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

