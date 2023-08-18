Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $417.82. The company had a trading volume of 546,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.92 and a 200-day moving average of $398.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

