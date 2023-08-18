Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,492 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. 1,678,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

