Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

UPS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.99. 1,868,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,433. The firm has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

