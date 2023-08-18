ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Increased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 79,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,959,000 after buying an additional 52,993 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 680.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $93.14. 461,685 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.