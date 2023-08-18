ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $68.65

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.65, but opened at $66.76. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 654,491 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,224.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

