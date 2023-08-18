ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $20.78

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $21.38. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 22,783,558 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

