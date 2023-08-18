ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $20.78

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $21.38. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 22,783,558 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
