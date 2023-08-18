ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $11.61. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 4,492,590 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Essex LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

