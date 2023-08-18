Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.53

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Prospex Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 540,413 shares changing hands.
Prospex Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Prospex Oil and Gas Company Profile
Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prospex Oil and Gas
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospex Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.