Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $1.88. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 2,175 shares changing hands.

Protagenic Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagenic Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Protagenic Therapeutics worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

